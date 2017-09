Dental Supply Co. Escapes Price-Fixing Claims In NY

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 21, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Burkhart Dental Supply Co. on Wednesday avoided a suit brought by a proposed class of dentists alleging it and three other dental supply companies engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy, with a New York federal judge saying the company lacked enough of a connection to the state to be sued there.



As the U.S. Supreme Court recently emphasized in this year’s Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California, establishing specific jurisdiction in a suit requires a connection between the forum and the specific claims presented, U.S....

