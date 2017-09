The Brexit Threat To US-UK Aviation

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s split from the European Union could leave the U.K. and the United States without a trade agreement to manage the aviation industry. Air traffic currently operates between the two nations under the Open Skies agreement signed by the U.S. and the EU in 2007.



However, the U.K. will no longer be covered under the agreement once it leaves the bloc and, while it is still an EU member, cannot negotiate a new agreement either. The World Trade Organization rules also do not apply...

