Insurer Disputes Construction Co. Coverage In Marriott Row

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An Arizona insurance company filed suit Wednesday in Florida federal court against a construction firm named as a co-defendant with a Marriott hotel in underlying litigation alleging they subjected a worker to carbon monoxide poisoning, seeking an order that the Miami-based firm doesn’t qualify for coverage.



Nautilus Insurance Co. claims that Critical Path Construction Services LLC is not insured under a policy that Nautilus had issued to demolition contractor The BG Group LLC, saying that because there is no coverage, Nautilus should be reimbursed all of...

