Feds Fight Shkreli Bid To Release $5M In Bail Funds

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors pushed back Wednesday against a request by Martin Shkreli to get his hands on his $5 million bail following the controversial former pharmaceutical executive’s remand to custody, saying the funds should be held to satisfy potential financial penalties he faces at sentencing.



Shkreli had asked U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto for an order exonerating his bail and freeing up approximately $5 million in an E-Trade account securing his bond, but prosecutors say that since Shkreli stands convicted of a pair of multimillion-dollar fraud...

