DC Circ. Won’t Rehear Challenge To $380M Tribal Payout Plan

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday declined to review its May decision rejecting challenges to a plan to redistribute $380 million left over from a landmark settlement of Native American farmers and ranchers’ racial discrimination claims.



In a brief decision, the appellate court denied bids from class representative Keith Mandan and member Donivon Craig Tingle for the en banc D.C. Circuit to reconsider a divided circuit panel’s May ruling rejecting their calls to upend the plan for divvying up the large, unclaimed portion of the $680 million...

