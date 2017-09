Country Club Says 'Baseless' OT Claims Warrant Sanctions

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A South Florida country club asked a federal judge Thursday to sanction a former restaurant employee and his attorney, saying they have continued to pursue a suit claiming the ex-line cook was denied overtime and fired for complaining even though pay stubs show otherwise.



Nicholas C. Krikorian and counsel Robert S. Norell should at least have to cover the attorneys’ fees and expenses Broken Sound Club Inc. racked up defending the Fair Labor Standards Act suit, considering they have refused to withdraw the one-time line cook’s...

To view the full article, register now.