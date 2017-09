Mott's Beats Fruit Snack False Labeling Class Action

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Mott’s fruit snack labels couldn’t have tricked consumers into thinking they were “nutritious and healthful,” a California federal judge said Wednesday, finding that claims in a proposed class action were contradicted by the snacks’ labels themselves, which said they were “not intended to replace fruit in the diet.”



U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald dismissed all claims against Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Mott’s LLP and General Mills Inc., and although he remained “dubious that viable claims can be alleged,” he gave named plaintiff Jonathan Chuang...

