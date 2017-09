UK Litigation Funder, IP Firm Put Funding Row To Rest

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A U.K. litigation funder has reached an agreement with Chicago-based patent litigator Niro Law Ltd. to end a suit accusing the firm of refusing to hand over a cut of its attorneys’ fees to repay millions of dollars in loans.



Niro, which made a name for itself representing nonpracticing entities, also known as patent trolls, and litigation funder 1st Class Legal Ltd. filed a joint stipulation of dismissal on Wednesday for both the original claims and Niro’s later counterclaim, stating that both parties will pay their...

To view the full article, register now.