5 Takeaways From CFIUS' Latest Annual Report

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is investigating a larger portion of inbound transactions, highlighting heightened concerns surrounding foreign investors’ motives for inking deals, new data shows.



CFIUS’ annual report, which was released Tuesday and covers activity for 2015, shows that while the overall number of transactions reviewed by the regulator held steady with the activity recorded in 2014, the share of those reviews that proceeded to an investigation climbed from 34.7 percent to 46 percent.



Here, Law360 recaps five major takeaways from...

