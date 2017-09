EPA Permit Reviews Could Weaken Under Reorganization

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said its recent decision to pull a key permitting oversight team into Administrator Scott Pruitt’s office is intended to help the Trump administration meet its goal of expediting federal infrastructure projects, but experts say that conflicts with the team’s traditional priorities and could weaken permit reviews.



In a memo sent to EPA staffers earlier this month, Office of Policy Associate Administrator Samantha Dravis announced an administrative reorganization that includes moving the Office of Federal Activities, which oversees National Environmental Policy Act...

