2nd Man Indicted After 10 Immigrants Die In Texas Rig

Law360, Houston (September 21, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A second man was indicted on Wednesday for his role in what authorities have called a for-profit human smuggling operation that led to the July deaths of 10 immigrants found locked in the back of a tractor-trailer in sweltering heat in San Antonio, Texas.



Pedro Silva Segura, 47, now joins James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, as a defendant in the case. The government also announced Wednesday it had decided not to seek the death penalty against Bradley, who was the driver of the big rig. Bradley...

To view the full article, register now.