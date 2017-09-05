5th Circ. Probes Legality Of Texas Sanctuary-City Law
The appellate court panel probed arguments by attorneys representing several local communities that are challenging the legality of the Lone Star State’s anti-sanctuary city law and by attorneys representing the state that assert the Fifth Circuit should grant Texas’ “emergency” bid for the regulation to take effect pending the state’s...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login