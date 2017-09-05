5th Circ. Probes Legality Of Texas Sanctuary-City Law

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Friday questioned the legality of Texas requiring local communities to “fulfill” detainer requests by federal immigration agents when the federal government may not compel states and communities to do so itself.



The appellate court panel probed arguments by attorneys representing several local communities that are challenging the legality of the Lone Star State’s anti-sanctuary city law and by attorneys representing the state that assert the Fifth Circuit should grant Texas’ “emergency” bid for the regulation to take effect pending the state’s...

