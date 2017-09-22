NTIA Floats Opening 911 Subsidy To Tribes Directly

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has proposed renewing and updating a 911 upgrade program that helps states implement broadband-friendly emergency services systems by opening up the subsidy program to tribal organizations directly.



In a Federal Register notice published Thursday, the NTIA said the current approach of requiring states to apply for grant funds on behalf of local governments, tribal organizations and public safety answering points within their jurisdiction has streamlined the grant process, cut down on administrative costs and ensured participation by those entities, but...

To view the full article, register now.