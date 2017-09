Calif. DACA Suits Move Swiftly To Outpace March Deadline

Law360, San Francisco (September 21, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge insisted Thursday on a shortened schedule for several suits challenging the government’s planned rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying while all sides would prefer congressional action, he wants to issue a ruling before the program’s planned March expiration date.



The four related cases were brought by the University of California, four states, the city of San Jose and six individuals who immigrated to the U.S. as children. They all allege President Donald Trump’s decision to abolish DACA discriminates...

