Navy To Ask Congress For $600M After Deadly Ship Crashes

Law360, Nashville (September 21, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy will have to ask Congress for more than $600 million to fund repairs to two destroyers after a pair of deadly collisions, as the repairs are not within its usual budget, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said Wednesday.



The Navy will need lawmakers to approve additional operations and maintenance funding for repairs to the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain, damaged in June and August collisions with merchant vessels that resulted in the deaths of 17 Navy sailors, Spencer said at a media...

