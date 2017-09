Lawmakers Bash GAO Report Clearing $418M Aircraft Deal

Law360, Washington (September 21, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A pair of House Republicans are dissatisfied with a Government Accountability Office report that found a $418 million sole-source contract to supply surveillance aircraft to Kenya was aboveboard, according to media reports.



Reps. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., say the GAO failed to identify problems in the procurement process that allowed the Air Force to overlook a cheaper proven option for the deal.



The two have questioned the integrity of the GAO’s report on the Foreign Military Sales contract awarded to L3 Technologies Inc....

