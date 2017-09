2nd Circ. Backs Travelers' $1.2M Stolen Booze Loss

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court that put Travelers on the hook for a $1.2 million booze theft, saying there was no question who had custody of the bottles or any reasonable dispute over how much they were worth.



In a summary order a three-judge panel said that the district court did not err in calculating the value of Warehouse Wines and Spirits’ losses and that there was no denying that thief James Ceseretti, as the owner of Bestway Logistics Transportation, was a...

To view the full article, register now.