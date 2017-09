Home Depot 'Scorched Earth' Plan Merits $18M Fee, Attys Say

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who secured a $27.25 million settlement for banks and other financial institutions against Home Depot over the retailer’s 2014 data breach blasted opposition to their $18 million fee request on Thursday, arguing that the company’s own “scorched earth” litigation tactics dragged the case out longer than necessary.



The attorneys ripped Home Depot’s argument that their fee should be slashed to just over $5.6 million, arguing that their work not only spurred a $25 million deal for financial institutions to recover their losses but also another...

