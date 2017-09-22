Symantec Warns US To Devise Custom Security Software

By Christopher Crosby

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A major security software company says that the United States' cyber adversaries have an unexpected ally in their efforts to hack into the country’s critical agencies: the U.S.

That’s an assessment by Symantec CEO Greg Clark, who in remarks at George Washington University’s Center for Cyber and Homeland Security on Wednesday argued that the nation’s most important systems run on software commercially available to consumers and therefore easily cracked. 

The comments, originally reported by Nextgov, come as the SEC acknowledged Wednesday that its electronic filing system...
