Symantec Warns US To Devise Custom Security Software
That’s an assessment by Symantec CEO Greg Clark, who in remarks at George Washington University’s Center for Cyber and Homeland Security on Wednesday argued that the nation’s most important systems run on software commercially available to consumers and therefore easily cracked.
The comments, originally reported by Nextgov, come as the SEC acknowledged Wednesday that its electronic filing system...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login