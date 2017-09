States, Province Want High Court To Nix Water Transfer Rule

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A coalition of seven states and a Canadian province have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Second Circuit ruling that upheld a U.S. Environmental Protection Act rule exempting some water transfers from Clean Water Act review, saying that decision found ambiguity in the law when it wasn’t there.



New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Washington and Manitoba filed a petition for certiorari last week arguing the EPA’s 2008 National Pollutant Water Transfer Rule was unlawful and violated the CWA’s mission to keep pollution...

