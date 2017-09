Trump Lines Up Bank-Targeted North Korea Sanctions

Law360, Nashville (September 21, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration will impose new sanctions on any international banks or other companies that conduct business with North Korea, a move aimed at curbing the country’s nuclear weapons program.



Ahead of a meeting with Japanese and South Korean leaders, Trump revealed a new executive order giving the U.S. Department of the Treasury expanded authority to target banks, companies and individuals who help to facilitate financing for or trade with North Korea and therefore fund the isolated nation’s “efforts to...

To view the full article, register now.