MF Global Asks To Appeal Arbitration Order In Insurer Row

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- MF Global asked Wednesday for permission to appeal a New York bankruptcy court's order requiring the defunct brokerage to arbitrate in Bermuda a coverage dispute with its excess insurer, Allied World, saying the decision involves a controlling issue of law and conflicts with two appellate court rulings.



Attorneys for MF Global Holdings Ltd. are not yet ready to pack their bags for Bermuda to arbitrate a dispute with Allied World Assurance Co. over the insurers’ refusal to participate in the payment of a global settlement in...

