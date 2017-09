Trump Objects To Adding Plaintiffs In Travel Ban Appeal

Law360, Washington (September 21, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration blasted a bid by groups fighting the president’s travel ban at the U.S. Supreme Court to add two new plaintiffs-respondents to the case, arguing in a response Tuesday that the move comes far too late and is unfair to the government.



The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging an injunction on Trump’s executive order suspending new admissions of most nationals from six Muslim-majority countries into the U.S. The groups filed a Sept. 8 motion to add Grannaz Amirjamshidi, who is seeking a visa...

