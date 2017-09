Sports Agency Ex-Worker Must Arbitrate Gender Bias Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (September 21, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday ordered a former Independent Sports & Entertainment employee to arbitrate claims that the sports agency paid her less than comparable male employees and subjected her to discriminatory treatment, after the woman did an about-face and said she wouldn’t oppose the arbitration motion.



Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet said she granted ISE’s motion to compel arbitration because of public policy favoring arbitration and in light of plaintiff Joyce Li’s recently filed statement saying she wouldn’t oppose the alternative...

