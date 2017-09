Jobs At Caterpillar Plant Too Different For OT Class: Ill. Court

Law360, Chicago (September 21, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate court on Wednesday reversed a decision allowing employees of a company that provides labor to Caterpillar Inc. to sue their employer over wages as a class, saying the schedules and duties of the workers vary too much for them to sue as a group.



An Appellate Court for the Third District panel said the Will County, Illinois, judge who certified the class of Group O Inc. employees in their lawsuit against the company over allegedly shorting them on wages and overtime granted...

