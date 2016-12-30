7th Circ. Revives Ex-Legal Assistant's Age Bias Suit

Law360, Springfield (September 21, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Thursday vacated a lower court's dismissal of a former legal assistant's age discrimination suit against the law firm she worked for, though refused to revive her defamation claim.



In a four-page nonprecedential order, the appellate court sent Patricia Clark’s case against her former employer, small Chicago-based tax appeals firm the Law Office of Terrence Kennedy, back to Illinois federal district court. Clark’s complaint, originally filed in 2015, alleged the firm fired her two years prior because of her age and her official complaint...

