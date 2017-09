Ill. High Court Backs Reversal Of $1.8B Power Line Approval

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the reversal of a state commission's decision to allow construction of a $1.8 billion transmission line serving various wind farms, backing an appellate court's conclusion that the project's developer isn’t a public utility so the project can't be certified under state law.



In a case that pitted landowners, agricultural groups and Exelon Corp. utility Commonwealth Edison Co. against the project's developers, environmental groups and electrical worker unions, the Supreme Court unanimously held that the Appellate Court of Illinois correctly...

To view the full article, register now.