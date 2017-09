NY Court Orders Hospital To Produce Anesthesia Contract

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has ruled that a Long Island medical center must turn over a contract with the founder of an anesthesia practice in a suit brought by a patient who claims his anesthesia was bungled, overturning a lower court order protecting the document from discovery.



James Redmond was right to claim the contract between Peconic Bay Medical Center and Roy Ward was relevant to his suit, and the trial court was wrong to deny his motion and instead grant the hospital and...

