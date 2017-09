Texas Appellate Court Ends Suit Over Nursing Home Injuries

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court Wednesday declined to revive a suit accusing a nursing facility of transferring an elderly patient without her consent and allowing her to be injured, ruling that the suit lacked an expert report and that the patient’s daughter had not made a case that she suffered damages.



Patricia Shaw, suing pro se on behalf of her deceased mother, Delois Shaw, was unable to convince the appellate court that she had already submitted materials that served as an expert report in her case...

To view the full article, register now.