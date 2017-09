Patient Wins New Trial On Antibiotics Malpractice Claims

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A woman who reported sustained dizziness after taking an antibiotic was granted a retrial Tuesday after an Arizona state appellate court found that jury instructions from her original malpractice trial could have prejudiced the jury in the doctor’s favor.



In the unanimous, unpublished decision, penned by Judge Peter B. Swann, the panel objected to the instructions’ use of the phrase “assumption of risk” when referring to a consent form signed by the patient, Gail L. Stewart.



The instructions explained that the jury could apply the defense...

