Law Firm Says Its Workers Used AmEx On Amazon's Watch

Law360, Los Angeles (September 21, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- At least two employees at Selman Breitman LLP have used the firm’s private AmEx account information to make unauthorized purchases on Amazon.com, and Amazon is doing nothing to stop it, according to a suit filed Wednesday in California state court.



The law firm said that at least two of its workers were freely using the company card to buy things for themselves on Amazon.com Inc.’s vast online marketplace for at least a year until July, even though it was supposed to be used only for purchases...

To view the full article, register now.