Soccer Antitrust Suit A Long Shot To Dethrone MLS

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- An antitrust suit is seeking to upend the unique hierarchical structure that keeps Major League Soccer on top as the nation’s premier league, but experts say claims that the system is unfairly icing out other worthy leagues must overcome arguments that it actually promotes competition.



The suit, recently filed by the lower-tier North American Soccer League in New York federal court, accuses the U.S. Soccer Federation of dividing its leagues among three tiers — Divisions I, II and III — by applying a shifting set of...

To view the full article, register now.