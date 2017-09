NJ Lawmakers Call On Feds To Help Fund $13B Transit Project

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- New Jersey lawmakers on Monday raised concerns about securing federal money for a planned $13 billion transportation infrastructure overhaul they described as critical for the Northeast Corridor’s economy but so far hasn’t received a funding pledge from the Trump administration.



The Hudson Tunnel Project, a plan to refurbish and expand the aging, storm-ravaged commuter train tunnels that ferry passengers between New Jersey and New York under the Hudson River, dominated a lengthy joint hearing of the New Jersey Assembly Judiciary Committee and the Senate Oversight Committee....

To view the full article, register now.