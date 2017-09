FTC’s McSweeny Makes Urgent Call For New Data Regs

Law360, Washington (September 21, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's Terrell McSweeny warned Thursday that the agency’s century-old enforcement tools aren’t enough to handle the brave new world of internet-connected heart monitors, insulin pumps and other products posing data risks, calling for new regulations to lay out strict cybersecurity standards.



The FTC’s sole Democratic commissioner said that there are “gaps” in the agency’s ability to protect consumers from shoddy data practices and that Congress should pass a law giving the FTC the ability to impose rigorous bright-line rules that companies should follow....

To view the full article, register now.