Filipino High Court Won't Overturn Order In E-Passport Row

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Philippines' highest court has dismissed a bid by the country's Department of Foreign Affairs to overturn an arbitral tribunal's decision allowing a company challenging the DFA's termination of an e-passport project to seek an additional $6 million in damages, saying it lacks jurisdiction.



The DFA had asked the Supreme Court of the Philippines to reverse an arbitral tribunal decision allowing BCA International Corp., which had initiated the arbitration after the DFA terminated its contract to develop machine-readable passports and visas in 2005, to quadruple the...

