CVS Customers Kiss Drug Packaging Claims Goodbye

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A CVS Health subsidiary beat a proposed class action on Thursday when a California federal judge found that the consumers who filed the suit spent more time talking about Hershey’s chocolate than they did about actual harm from arthritis drugs that were allegedly stored improperly.



In a seven-page order, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney dismissed the second amended complaint filed by named plaintiffs B. Amburgey and Alice Washington, finding that the two women lack constitutional standing to bring the suit. Although they claim that CaremarkPCS...

To view the full article, register now.