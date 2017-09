Trip To Mexico Doesn't Preclude Removal Appeal: 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Mexican native who voluntarily left the U.S. before attempting to appeal his removal order did not waive his right to challenge the decision because an immigration judge did not tell him the departure would be tantamount to a waiver, a split Ninth Circuit panel held in an opinion published on Thursday.



Because an immigration judge failed to tell Gualberto Chavez-Garcia that departing the U.S. before appealing the removal order to the Board of Immigration Appeals so he could see his dying mother would be equivalent...

