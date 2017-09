Hernandez's Daughter Sues NFL, Patriots After CTE Diagnosis

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The NFL’s and the New England Patriots’ negligence led Aaron Hernandez, the star football player who committed suicide earlier this year while serving a life sentence for murder, to develop “the most severe case” of the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy seen in a person his age, his daughter claimed in a Thursday lawsuit.



Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center's posthumous examination of Aaron Hernandez's brain concluded that he had stage three out of four of the disease when he died at age 27. Above, Hernandez...

