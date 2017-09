Jackson Walker Atty Named Texas Insurance Commissioner

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Jackson Walker LLP attorney and former state appellate judge to become the state’s next insurance commissioner, a position that is likely to take on outsize importance as Texas struggles to recover from Hurricane Harvey.



Kent C. Sullivan's appointment was announced on Thursday in a press release put out by the governor’s office, and his term will expire in February 2019.



The office will play a key role in mediating between insurers and homeowners as claims continue to roll...

