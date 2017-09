DLA Piper Renews 119K-Square-Foot Silicon Valley Lease

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper LLP will remain in its 119,000-square-foot East Palo Alto, California, office until at least 2023, striking a deal to renew its lease at the firm’s office in University Circle, according to a statement Thursday by real estate investment trust Columbia Property Trust Inc.



Columbia said the new deal will go into effect at the end of DLA Piper’s current lease in June 2018 and will keep the University Circle property leased at almost full capacity. DLA Piper’s office is located at 2000 University Avenue...

