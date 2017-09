Doctor Tearfully Recalls Outbreak In Meningitis Murder Trial

Law360, Boston (September 21, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A doctor who unwittingly injected his patients with mold-contaminated steroids broke down in tears while testifying Thursday in the murder trial of the man accused of making the deadly drugs, giving jurors an inside account of personal and professional devastation five years ago to the month.



Dr. John Culclasure paused several times to compose himself as he recalled visiting his sick and dying patients in the hospital in September of 2012; 116 patients at the St. Thomas Outpatient Neurological Center in Nashville, Tennessee would get sick and...

