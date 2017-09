3rd Circ. Affirms Coach Not Liable In Brain Injury Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 21, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel affirmed on Thursday a lower court's decision to end a liability suit brought by a high school football player’s family against a coach and a Pennsylvania school district after the player sustained a traumatic brain injury during practice, finding that the coach qualifies for immunity.



A unanimous three-judge panel found that there was evidence to suggest that coach Christopher Walkowiak was culpable under a state-created danger theory of liability. However, a constitutional right to that protection in this kind of scenario was...

