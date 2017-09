Debt Lawyers Say CFPB Can't Ax $25M Free Speech Suit

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Two lawyers who say their livelihoods were destroyed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s crackdown on debt-relief firm Morgan Drexen Inc. told a California federal court Thursday that there is no good reason to dismiss their $25 million suit against the regulator.



The CFPB has fought to preserve its claims against Vincent D. Howard, Lawrence Williamson and their law firms and to fend off the men’s counterclaims. The regulator has said the lawyers simply brought Morgan Drexen staffers in-house after the firm was ordered to shut...

To view the full article, register now.