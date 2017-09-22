General Dynamics Nabs $5B Navy Missile Sub Contract

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Navy has awarded a $5 billion contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. to design the Navy’s next generation of nuclear ballistic missile submarines, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.



The contract covers the “design, completion, component and technology development components" for the Navy’s forthcoming 12-ship fleet of Columbia-class submarines, scheduled to begin construction in fall 2020 and begin replacing the existing Ohio-class nuclear submarine force in fiscal year 2031, according to a Navy release.



"The Columbia-class submarine is the most important acquisition program the...

