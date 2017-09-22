General Dynamics Nabs $5B Navy Missile Sub Contract
The contract covers the “design, completion, component and technology development components" for the Navy’s forthcoming 12-ship fleet of Columbia-class submarines, scheduled to begin construction in fall 2020 and begin replacing the existing Ohio-class nuclear submarine force in fiscal year 2031, according to a Navy release.
"The Columbia-class submarine is the most important acquisition program the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login