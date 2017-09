Toyota Owner Objects To $278.5M Takata Air Bag Settlement

Law360, Miami (September 22, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A class member in multidistrict litigation over dangerously defective Takata Corp. air bags objected Thursday to a $278.5 million settlement with Toyota Motor Corp., saying the deal devotes too little of the money to class members.



Lisa Davenport, who owns a 2004 Toyota Tundra with the defective air bags, said the deal negotiated by the lead class counsel earmarks a “disproportionate amount of funds ... for expenses unrelated to getting cash into the hands of class members.”



She objected in particular to the outreach program, which...

