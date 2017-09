Atty Wins Arbitration Bid At 3rd Circ. In Malpractice Row

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday affirmed that a legal malpractice claim stemming from a divorce case has to be arbitrated, reasoning that a New Jersey rule barring an arbitration clause in an attorney-client agreement would be preempted by federal arbitration law.



The three-judge panel’s opinion dealt a blow to plaintiff Darcy Smith, who filed malpractice claims against four attorneys who handled her divorce. Three of those cases settled, and the fourth attorney, Marc A. Calello, successfully asked a New Jersey federal judge to enforce an arbitration...

To view the full article, register now.