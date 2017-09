USDA's 'Roadless Rule' Passes Muster, Court Finds

Law360, Los Angeles (September 21, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday rejected Alaska’s long-running challenge to a rule put in place by former President Bill Clinton’s administration limiting the number of roads built in national forests, finding that the U.S. Department of Agriculture hadn’t overstepped its authority in creating the limitation.



U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, after months of deliberation on the suit, granted a win to the federal government in the case, finding that, among other things, the USDA had outlined its reasoning for creating the so-called Roadless Rule...

