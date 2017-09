Hertz Rejected Job Applicant Due To Cane, EEOC Says

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Hertz Corp. refused to hire a car salesman who used a cane despite the fact that the car rental and sales company could have accommodated his disability, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged Friday in Colorado federal court.



Hertz actively recruited Norman Newton, who had over 10 years of car sales experience, the EEOC said. But after a manager expressed reservations about Newton's mobility in his interview, Hertz allegedly hired two people with less sales experience even though Newton could have fulfilled the job...

