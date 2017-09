Ghana Can't Escape $13.4M Award, British Energy Co. Says

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A British energy firm and its Ghanaian subsidiary on Thursday urged a D.C. federal judge to prevent Ghana from escaping a $13.35 million arbitral award issued against it under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, arguing that the country’s objection to a routine procedure is a blatant delay tactic.



Balkan UK and its subsidiary, Balkan Ghana, urged the court to enforce the award, which was issued in 2014 after the Permanent Court of Arbitration determined that Ghana had breached a power purchase agreement by cutting off electricity...

