WTO's Boeing Ruling Highlights Importance Of Contingency

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 4, 2017, the World Trade Organization Appellate Body ruled that certain tax incentives provided by the state of Washington in the aerospace sector are not prohibited import substitution subsidies under the WTO Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM Agreement). In its decision, the Appellate Body — the highest judicial tribunal of the WTO — rejected the appeal by the European Union on these issues, while upholding a cross-appeal by the United States.



This decision is the latest but not the final iteration in...

To view the full article, register now.