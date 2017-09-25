Expert Analysis

WTO's Boeing Ruling Highlights Importance Of Contingency

By Brendan McGivern September 25, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 4, 2017, the World Trade Organization Appellate Body ruled that certain tax incentives provided by the state of Washington in the aerospace sector are not prohibited import substitution subsidies under the WTO Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM Agreement). In its decision, the Appellate Body — the highest judicial tribunal of the WTO — rejected the appeal by the European Union on these issues, while upholding a cross-appeal by the United States.

This decision is the latest but not the final iteration in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular